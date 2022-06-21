The Land
Inverell store steers sell from 650c/kg to 842c/kg

Colin Say and Company's Nathan Purvis, Inverell, with a pen of 25 Angus steers sold by GH Melling, Mt Mitchell, that averaged 690 cents a kilogram.

All cattle offered at the Inverell store cattle sale sold better than expected last Thursday, with a good gallery of buyers from southern Queensland, Moree and local districts.

