All cattle offered at the Inverell store cattle sale sold better than expected last Thursday, with a good gallery of buyers from southern Queensland, Moree and local districts.
Tom Oakes from CL Squires, Inverell, said expectations of a good sale had been hampered by frosty conditions and other market indicators easing.
Advertisement
But Mr Oakes said steers averaged well with prices between 650 and 820 cents a kilogram, while in the heifer yarding, prices ranged from 550c/kg to 720c/kg.
The offering of cows was very mixed and presented in average quality, Mr Oakes said.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows ranged between $1800 and $3000, while cows with calves sold from $2500 to $3400.
Early in the auction, a pen of 23 Angus steers, with an average weight of 271 kilograms, sold by CL Squires made 706c/kg for an average price of $1920.
Elders account Mirrabooka Pastoral sold PTIC Angus cows for $2980.
Frame Rural Agencies, account G Bolam, sold four-year-old PTIC Angus cows for $3560.
CL Squires, account the Holcombe family sold Angus steers that weighed an average of 271kg for 706c/kg.
Colin Say and Company, account GH Melling, Mt Mitchell, sold Angus heifers for 690c/kg with an average weight of 270kg.
Colin Say and Company's Nathan Purvis said the Melling steer portion averaged 271kg and at 706c/kg returned $1913.
The lightweight steers averaged 215kg and made 842c/kg for an average of $1810.
Mr Purvis said the Mt Mitchell steers were keenly sought after and the lightweight pen of steers were among the top cents a kilogram price on the day.
He said while many of the cattle were showing the effects of the winter conditions in recent weeks, buyers were confident in their bids and seemed confident of good returns later.
Colin Say and Company, account Banool Pastoral, Ben Lomond, sold 328kg Angus-cross steers for $2154.
Lehman Stock and Property, account Navena Pastoral Company, sold Angus steers that averaged 365kg for 632c/kg.
Matt Mair of John Mair and Company, Inverell sold 61 Angus steers account Ross Hill Pastoral Company, with an average weight of 337kg to return an average of $1883.70.
A second pen of 22 Ross Hill, Angus steers averaging 294kg made 662c/kg for a return of $1946 a head.
IM Smith, Inverell, selling through John Mair and Company, sold nine Angus-cross steers that average 274kg for 710c/kg, averaging $1945.
Advertisement
Twelve Angus-cross weaner steers came back at $1956, with a weight average of 274kg, sold by J McCarthy, Inverell.
Among the best cows with calves were Angus and Angus-cross cows with bigger calves at foot, account Alan Fletcher made $3740.
The sale was conducted by CL Squires and Company, Elders, Frame Rural Agencies, John Mair and Company, Lehman Stock and Property and Colin Say and Company.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.