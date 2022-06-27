There were 1671 head penned for the monthly store cattle sale at SELX Yass last Friday and the quality was well down on the previous sale, where Butt Livestock and Property, Yass, agent Isaac Mannion, reported the good cattle still sold very well.
"The sale was a bit soft, back a fair bit with the winter conditioned cattle lacking a bit of demand," he said.
"There were fewer buyers which also made it tough to move a few of the lighter weight pens, but overall it was a good result."
Mr Mannion quoted a good line of Angus heifers weighing 313kg sold for $2250 on behalf of Peter Godbee, Wallaroo.
"They were the best presented pen of heifers, in very good condition and there was a lot of interest in them," he said.
Mr Godbee was also awarded the sash for best presented steers, and his pen of 11 Angus weighing 362kg sold for $2210.
Market reports indicated good numbers of weaners aged nine to 11 months, with a small offering of yearlings and PTIC cows and heifers and 52 cows with calves.
The weaners sold $200 to $250 per head cheaper than the last store sale with the slip in quality a major factor.
Light weaner steers under 200kg sold from $800 to $1160, while medium weights to 280kg ranged from $990 to $1960 and averaged 680c/kg for the bulk of the cattle, and the heavy weaner steers sold to $2210.
Very heavy Charolais yearling steers reached $2250 for 12 weighing 454kg.
Light weight heifers sold from $720 to $940, while medium weights made from $950 to $1640 and heavy Angus heifers at 313kg topped the weaner sale reaching $2250.
Sales of weaner steers included five Angus weighing 261kg sold by Valley Fresh Cherries and Stonefruits, Young, sold for $1550: 20 Angus steers weighing 316kg sold by J,A and J Fisher, Goulburn, for $2200 and 14 Angus steers, weighing 339kg sold on account I and V Builders, Wallaroo, for $2160.
M Coles, Goulburn, sold 37 Angus steers weighing 276kg for $1960.
Sales of weaner heifers included $1510 for 10 Red Angus weighing 291kg sold on account H and P Corby, Taralga: E Jackson, L Roberts and M Roberts, Braidwood, sold seven Angus weighing 352kg for $1920 and Ardrossan Nurseries, Batlow, took home $1540 for their pen of 15 black baldy heifers weighing 291kg.
The best price for PTIC heifers was $2620 paid for seven Angus weighing 538kg when offered on account Coralyn Pastoral Co, Young.
Cows with calves ranged between $2400 and $3300, with M Burgess receiving $3200 for 12 Angus.
With few buyers present, local restockers created the most competition.
