The Land
Merino DNA lifts production

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
June 28 2022 - 2:00am
Tim Hufton, with the unclassed Bundilla-blood Merino ewes at Naranghi, Harden.
Jason Southwell, Orange, Charlie and Tim Hufton.
Classed Merino ewes bred through RamSelect

Before we starting using RamSelect our production was just flat. We weren't going anywhere and we had thought we were buying the better rams.

- Tim Hufton, Naranghi, Harden

By using RamSelect to align his production aims through the purchase of superior Merino rams, Tim Hufton, Naranghi, Harden, has seen an exponential lift in key traits like fat and muscle across his Bundilla-blood flock, leading to increased scanning percentages.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

