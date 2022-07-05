The Land
Cotton Growers in Upper Namoi recognised

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 5 2022 - 4:00am
The Upper Namoi Cotton Growers Association recognised the efforts of their members at an annual awards presentation, with the 2022 Grower of the Year award Dalara Pastoral and the manager of farming operations, Rob Davies, Myall Park, Blackville.

