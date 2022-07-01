The 315-hectare Foleys Corner Vineyard has enough scale to employ professional management and enough water to sail through the trickiest of seasons.
Advertisement
Just 18 kilometres from Griffith, the vineyard has 1000 megalitres of high security water and 1500ML of Murrumbidgee Irrigation delivery entitlements.
Vendor Frank Sergi fell in love with the site, whose red loams over limestone rise from plains to the lower slopes of the Wumbulgal hills, decades ago when it was a bare block.
Today, it yields 4400-5200 tonnes of grapes a year.
"If you want a half-decent lifestyle, you've got to have 300 or 400 acres minimum, and we've got 600 with nearly every mainstream variety you can think of," Mr Sergi said.
Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, Verdelho, Viognier, Rhine Reisling, Berbera, Black Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Durif are all grown at Foleys Corner.
The grapes all go to Berton Vineyards, which would like to continue an arrangement.
Mr Sergi said the relationship worked well for both the wine producer and Foleys Corner, culminating in many awards for Berton's Metal Durif and Metal Viognier wines.
The profitable agreement was underpinned by Foleys Corner's reliability and Mr Sergi said the astute management of its healthy water entitlements was key.
Cow manure is banded at the base of the vines and pressure compensated drip lines deliver 1.6 litres an hour.
The irrigation system is powered either by the mains or a diesel generator at the flick of a switch, allowing ideal timing and energy price flexibility.
Supplied with 12-15ML a day through channels, Foleys Corner has its own 40ML storage dam, providing a two to three-day buffer.
The property has a four-bedroom house, several sheds, including a 1600-square-metre workshop, and an amenities block with kitchenette, showers and toilets.
Cappello & Co agent Gavin Cappello expects offers around $18 million.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.