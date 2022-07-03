The proposal to extent the Inland Rail from Stockinbingal to Illabo en route to Wagga Wagga has not met with unanimous approval from the many landholders who will lose country along the line.
Eric McKenzie and his daughter Yvette have not yet accepted any offer from ARTC and are indeed pushing against the resumption of portion of their land in the faint hope that the corporation will eventually see sense and send the Inland Rail along an upgraded line that runs between Forbes and Narrandera.
Mr McKenzie purchased the 1220ha Grasmere in 2002, because he 'liked the place'.
"This is good arable country with plenty of shelter for our lambing ewes," he said.
"Last year we marked 134pc lambs and we have good creek flats for growing Lucerne pastures."
Mr McKenzie is concerned the 200m corridor running through four and half kilometres of the property and effectively cutting it in half will have an impact on the viability of the family farm.
"They are only planning one access for us which will make management difficult," he said.
"And with the loss nearly 40ha it would mean less production for us."
Mr McKenzie said he and his family would rather sell out completely and move than see their farm cut in half by the proposed rail line.
"We don't want to, this farm has been very good for us as a family," he said.
"I don't understand why the ARTC can't look at upgrading the existing line between Forbes and Narrandera.
"It makes sense to me to have a depot at Narrandera to load all of the produce coming from Griffith and the MIA rather than in Wagga Wagga."
When discussing the proposed route through his property, Mr McKenzie pointed to soak in a paddock which he has not seen during his twenty years of ownership.
"The plan hasn't taken this into consideration," he said.
"I know it has only recently appeared due to the wet year but it would mean a lot of extra work building earthworks so the railway can be made above this spring."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
