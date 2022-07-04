The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Elevated ocean temperatures super-charging the big inundation.

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rising waters are inundating more of the state as the wet winter continues but what is driving this weather pattern?

While the eastern seaboard grapples with an extended wet season it may be comforting to know that climate drivers behind the big inundation are behaving as expected, as they have done in the past. But here's the caveat: Increased ocean temperatures as a result of climate change are super-charging Australian weather.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.