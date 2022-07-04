Sheep meat supply so far in 2022 has been lower than expected with average weekly lamb slaughter only two per cent higher year-on-year and sheep slaughter up three per cent. However, the ongoing expansion of the national sheep flock and favourable conditions in many areas is forecast to drive a 10 to 15pc year-on-year increase in lamb and sheep slaughter from here. That increased supply will pose a risk to the processing sector as labour shortages are set to continue. Strong demand from the US and a range of smaller markets will drive increased export value.