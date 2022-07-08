The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Non-mulesing could be the major event in the sheep industry

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
July 8 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Martin, SheepMetrix, Young. "Moving to non-mulesing is a staged approach, some are in a position to stop, while others will take some time as it is not one size to fit all."

"It's something I've been thinking about for a while," Sally Martin said, when explaining her involvement in the MLA Producer Demonstration Project - the South West Slopes group demonstration sites, where sire evaluation (Low and High Breech Wrinkle sire groups); tail docking methods and Breech Wrinkle Scoring methods, are being trialled and demonstrated in the paddock.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.