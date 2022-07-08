The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Mark Tiedemann focuses on non-mulesing his Merinos at Young

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
July 8 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Tiedemann is very happy with his non-mulesed maiden Merino ewes scanned for singles and November shorn.

It is early days for Mark Tiedemann going non mules, his quest to breed Merino sheep with bare enough breeches started a number of years ago, but the early indications having ceased mulesing last year is that it can be done with the right selection of rams are encouragement enough for him to continue.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.