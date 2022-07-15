Mr Ridley was involved in the first trials of selling over-the-hooks at Homebush Abattoirs: participation in the first interfaced cattle auction through the Computer Aided Livestock Marketing (CALM) at Jeogla, Armidale, when 1778 Hereford Beefmaker steers were sold on March 16, 1988 and he was instrumental in the first videoed cattle sale held in Goulburn by Elders.