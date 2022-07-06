Continued wet weather across large swathes of the state has led to poor crop establishment and reduced areas sown to winter crop due to waterlogging and paddock access.
On the back of an already wet season, recent falls have meant some areas have now surpassed their July average rainfall.
Advertisement
This has resulted in flooding across the Hunter and Paterson river catchments, as well as the Bogan Lachlan and Macquarie catchments to the west.
At Bulga, the Wollombi Brook is expected to peak at the highest levels since 1952 of around nine metres.
Meanwhile, the Macquarie River's main flood peak had moved downstream of Narromine where levels reached the moderate flood level (9.10 metres) on Tuesday morning.
That flood peak was approaching Warren where it was expected to reach near the major flood level of 9m this morning.
The Bogan River reached 4.06m at Peak Hill on Monday, with an expected peak of 5.2m (moderate flood level) at Dandaloo on Saturday.
There was also minor flooding along the Lachlan near Forbes and Condobolin.
Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said the NSW Government put plans in place in anticipation of this flood emergency to ensure immediate support was ready for primary producers, landholders and the broader community.
"Although the full extent of the damage across the state is varied and yet to be realised, we are providing emergency support to landholders, including providing emergency fodder, animal assessments and welfare assessments, and emergency safe places for livestock and domestic animals," he said.
Once flooding subsides and it is safe to do so, LLS urges producers to report any paddock damage, stock and fodder losses, as well as damage to farms, fencing and other farm infrastructure, via the NSW Department of Primary Industries website.
Producers should contact their local LLS vet if they see any stock illness after the floods.
Mudgee was among areas with significant totals, having recorded 99mm across the four-day event, Wellington 62.4mm, Dubbo 50.8mm, Parkes 33mm, Young 31mm, West Wyalong 39.2mm, and Condobolin 35.5mm.
Taylor Meek, Tablelands Rural Agency, Bathurst, said the rain totals varied from 25mm to 100mm across the Central Tablelands, which meant reduced numbers offered at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, on Tuesday.
"I think we have only drawn for about 500 head, " Mr Meek said on Monday afternoon.
"Also, since the market prices have come back there's not the incentive to get the cattle off the paddocks and into the saleyards."
He said due to the season, some cattle producers on the Central Tablelands were not seeing the normal growth rates in cattle for this time of year, due to problems such as worms, liver fluke and selenium deficiency, and he expected there may be a glut of cattle offered for sale in the spring.
Advertisement
Eric McKenzie, Grasmere, Bethungra, was surprised to measure 27mm rain over the weekend. He had just completed spreading urea over his winter crop.
All of his crops were sown and the latest rain will set him up for a good spring.
Alex Burns, The Bulls Run, Ganmain, measured 8mm, which he said 'made the country look like we've just had an inch!".
He has sown as much crop as possible and follow-up spreading of fertiliser and sowing of pasture was under way.
At Carragabal, Mitch Pollock has had 430mm so far this year when the annual average rainfall is 475mm, impacting his ability to sow.
"We have seeded three quarters of our 3000ha program, but have had to re-sow 800ha-1000ha by air," he said.
Advertisement
"This is costly and not ideal, but so far has worked out quite well for us. We're not sure how much of our remaining land we will manage to sow."
Isaac Hill, Wagga Regional Livestock, said the rain has only had a minimal effect on supply of cattle in the area.
Mr Hill said numbers were down at the Wagga Wagga prime cattle sale on Monday, but that was more due to prices being down on the previous week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.