The Land

Paltry amounts dedicated to tackling biosecurity threats by governments, CWA says

By Joy Beames
July 6 2022 - 4:00am
The detection of foot and mouth disease in Bali is extremely concerning for the Australian agricultural sector. Photo by Shutterstock/Wulandari Wulandari

With this week's news that varroa mite has slipped the net to pop up in Narrabri, and foot and mouth disease (FMD) has now been detected in Bali, the biosecurity concerns of the agricultural sector are justifiably at an all-time high.

