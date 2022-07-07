Missing out on the 2020 and 2021 annual Inter-Collegiate Meat Judging competitions because of the Covid travel restrictions, has meant that the 2022 even held in Wagga Wagga, had more undergraduate participants than normal.
Event coordinator Maria Thompson said those students who would normally have taken part in the 2020 or 2021 competition were encouraged to take part in this year's event.
Advertisement
"We have had such a great response," she said.
"It shows that there is a lot of interest from students studying agriculture who see a wonderful career in the industry."
Undergraduates from Murdoch University, Perth, WA, the University of Queensland, Gatton, the University of Sydney, the Adelaide University, Marcus Oldham College, Waurn Ponds, Victoria, La Trobe University, Melbourne, University of New England, Armidale, University of Melbourne and Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga, attended the 2022 Inter-Collegiate Meat Judging.
The one international team from West Texas A & M, Canyon, Texas, USA, was led by coach Loni Lucherk, who said they had been invited in 2020 but because of Covid could not attend.
"We have nine undergraduates and one graduate who is helping with the coaching," Ms Lucherk said.
"The A & M team are competing in the current meat judging in the USA which is conducted from January to November.
"Coming to this event in Australia is a wonderful chance for the students to travel."
Ms Lucherk said few of the undergraduates had even seen the ocean prior to this trip, and although some had grown up on ranches, not all came from an agricultural background.
"They are all extremely excited about being in Australia and learning about the red meat industry here," she said.
"Many don't have a clear idea about their future careers, but for those who want to go further in the red meat industry, this trip will open doors and establish a network of contacts which will be important during their careers."
Ms Lucherk said the power of networking was not to be underestimated.
"The best thing about ICMJ is meeting the sponsors, other participants and networking with friends,' she said.
"The global meat industry is small and many in this room tonight will be running the industry in the future.
"It is very good for them to be able to get together tonight and make contacts - who knows where they will go - but this is a great start."
The dinner was sponsored by AACo, Australia's largest cattle company and the key note speech was delivered by James Carter, Livestock production officer with AACo.
Mr Carter is a grandson of ICMJ founder John Carter, Crookwell,
Advertisement
He said that AACo main focus is on branded beef and live export, but has a strong commitment to the stewardship of the land.
"Building a branded business is important, and the key is to have markets in all cultures where our beef will be enjoyed," he said.
"Our focus on the sustainability of our environment, landscape, livestock and people is most important.
"We aim to have our land in better condition each year of our control."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.