The Land

ICMJ in Wagga Wagga

July 7 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Product Innovation is a risk, but it is one the red meat industry must take according to SunPork Executive General Manager, Dr Darryl DSouza. Photo: supplied

SunPork Tech Services boss kicked off ICMJ National Conference with value-add message to the red meat industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.