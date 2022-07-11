A cold and wet day didn't deter competitors from attending the 2022 Trangie Junior Judging Day on Monday last week at the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Trangie Agricultural Research Centre.
There were 94 competitors in attendance ranging in age from 5-19 years, along with approximately 50 spectators.
Competitors came from near and far for the event including; Baradine, Condobolin and Dubbo, as well as locals from Trangie, Warren, Narromine and Tottenham.
Competitors were given the opportunity to learn about agricultural products and assess beef cattle, meat sheep, Merino sheep, cotton samples, wool fleeces and grain samples.
The enthusiasm of those in attendance was not dampened by the inclement conditions, and all enjoyed a great day out learning more about agriculture with friends.
The committee acknowledges the financial support from NSW Farmers, and the support from those who provided stock and products on the day including; NSW DPI, Egelabra Merino stud, Double C Australian Whites, GrainCorp, Quality Wool and Queensland Cotton.
Overall and senior champion: Claudia McConnaughty, Baradine.
Reserve senior champion: Hugh Bevan, Narromine.
Junior champion: Amelia Janhsen, Trangie.
Reserve junior champions: Georgia Barclay, Trangie and Sam Chad, Dubbo.
Austin Steer Memorial Award: Barry Tollemache, Condobolin.
Sun Junior Most Enthusiastic Award: Matilda Seccombe, Narromine.
