The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Elderly man hospitalised in Tamworth after being trampled by a bull on property at Pinkett, near Glen Innes

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated July 11 2022 - 12:30am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EMERGENCY: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene before midday, by NSW Ambulance. Photo: Mark Kriedemann

AN ELDERLY man has been airlifted to Tamworth hospital for treatment after he was trampled by a bull at a rural property in the Northern Tablelands on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.