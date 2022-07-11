AN ELDERLY man has been airlifted to Tamworth hospital for treatment after he was trampled by a bull at a rural property in the Northern Tablelands on the weekend.
A 71-year-old man suffered injuries to his shoulder during the run-in with the bull at a farm at Pinkett, about 30km south of Glen Innes.
Emergency services were called about 11:30am on Saturday, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
Two road ambulances were deployed and paramedics treated the man at the scene.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was then called in, with a critical care team on board.
The man was treated for his shoulder injuries before he was stabilised for transport.
The rescue helicopter airlifted the man from the property to Tamworth hospital for further treatment.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
