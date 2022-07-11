The 2022 Intercollegiate meat judging ICMJ) competition held in Wagga Wagga was supported by the team from West Texas A&M.
In past years up to four international teams have competed, but due to Covid, only the Texan-based university was able to attend.
Coach Loni Lucherk said they had been invited to come to Australia in 2020, but then the Covid travel restrictions were enforced which denied the undergraduates the opportunity to travel and compete.
This is the current team from West Texas A&M competing in the USA ICMJ, and Mrs Lucherk said all where very excited to be in Australia.
"They are ecstatic about being here," she said.
"With some not ever having seen the ocean, it is a wonderful opportunity to travel, and learn more about the red meat industry, especially here in Australia."
Mrs Lucherk said not all of the undergraduates came from a ranching background, but taking part in the ICMJ event opens many possibilities for future careers, which could include teaching agriculture or becoming an agricultural scientist.
"They might not all go into the red meat industry, but this is a wonderful opportunity to meet new friends and network.
"That is the best thing about the ICMJ, meeting the sponsors, the other participants and because the global red meat industry is very small, there will be many in this competition who will be running the meat industry in the future."
Mrs Lucherk said her undergraduates felt privileged to be able to attend the ICMJ in Wagga Wagga, and although they were very successful in taking home the overall team prize, many have not yet decided their career path.
"It was very good for them to be able to get together with the Australian students and compare their experiences and background," she said.
"Who knows where they will go from here, but it is a good start."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
