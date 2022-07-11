Ungarie to fundraise for motor neurone

THE Ungarie Football and Netball Club and Quality Wool are fighting for their own with a fundraiser to be run by the club to help support the charity FightMND.
Quality Wool has joined as a club sponsor and has donated 15 slabs of 'Q Draught' beer for the club's annual 'Old Boys' day on Saturday, July 16.
Half the proceeds from the beer sales, a special draft created for Quality Wool's 30th anniversary, will go to FightMND, a charitable organisation that raises funds to support motor neurone disease research, and the other half to the Ungarie Football and Netball Club.
The Ungarie Mapies is famous for producing brothers Terry, Neale, Anthony and Chris Daniher who went on to play VFL and AFL for Essendon and Sydney.
Neale Daniher was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2013 and has publicly shared his battle and launched a fundraising campaign.
As well as their ties to the club, two of the Daniher brothers are Quality Wool clients, which made choosing to donate to FightMND a no-brainer, a Quality Wool spokesperson said.
Ungarie Football and netball Club secretary Vikki Sargeant said the money raised for the club will go to the injured players fund which supports players during their recovery.
Ms Sargeant said choosing FightMND to donate to was suggested by the team at Quality Wool, because it was a cause with a local connection.
"We wanted to support a charity close to our hearts," Ms Sargeant said.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
