International recognition for Prof David Lamb

By Newsroom
Updated July 11 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 10:00pm
A champion of the University of New England's SMART Farm, Professor David Lamb has made history as the first Australian to receive a prestigious AgTech award from the International Society of Precision Agriculture.

