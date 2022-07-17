The Land

Land management verification at Sandigo

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
July 17 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Gooden, Willowlee, Sandigo, checking the health of his pasture that the cattle have just been moved to..
Michael Gooden showing the proliferation of speices protected by an old roly poly bush which the cattle have didtrurbed.
Heifer bonding with her mother.

Advertisement

Ad

There is always a catastrophic event which causes landholders to reconsider the manner in which they have traditionally managed their land.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.