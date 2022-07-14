The Land
Karinya Herefords stud owner Katie Kirby wins most potential breeder at Hereford Youth Expo

By Alexandra Bernard
July 14 2022 - 1:00am
Katie Kirby was awarded as the most potential breeder and received a heifer from Sugarloaf Creek Herefords

CONTINUING to build up her own stud is Katie Kirby's main goal after taking a heifer home with her from Herefords Australia National Youth Expo at Wodonga, Victoria.

