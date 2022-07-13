The Land

Vale: Kevin Norris

Updated July 14 2022 - 12:37am, first published July 13 2022 - 10:30am
Kevin Norris in full flight at One Oak Poll Merino ram sale, Jerilderie, in 2011, with Ron Rutledge and Trevor Basset, Elders.

Kevin Norris, who is being remembered as one of the 'best' stud stock auctioneers during the 1980s and 90s, died suddenly on July 12.

