Kevin Norris, who is being remembered as one of the 'best' stud stock auctioneers during the 1980s and 90s, died suddenly on July 12.
Highly respected in the bush, he had a long career with Nutrien Ag Solutions, and he was 79.
With Tony Dowe and the late Garth Hughes, the late Mr Norris was 'one of the guns' with the gavel at a stud auction, with some considering him the best.
He was living at Batemans Bay in semi-retirement but was still keeping in voice at stud sales up until 18 months ago when he was the guest auctioneer at the Banquet Angus bull sale.
The late Mr Norris was a friend to many and The Land offers its condolences, on behalf of the readers, to his family.
Arrangements are not known at the moment.
