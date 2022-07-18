The Land
Gunnedah cotton grower get his crop in - at last

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 18 2022 - 8:30pm
Glen Baker, Gunnedah picking cotton on Lyn and Tony Sanson's property River Grove, near Gunnedah.

First-time cotton growers Tony Sanson and his step-mother Lyn, River Grove, Gunnedah, finished the harvest of their 105-hectare cotton harvest on Monday, and despite a year of challenges, it will be a crop they will grow again.

