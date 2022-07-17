The Land
Forget holiday thongs, it's producers who need to save Australia from FMD

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
July 17 2022 - 8:30pm
Keeping FMD out rests on shoulders of producers

KEEPING foot and mouth disease out of herds and flocks falls firmly on the shoulders of producers, despite the enormous social media attention currently being given to Bali holiday makers.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

