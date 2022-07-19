The Land
NSW government backs national mandatory sheep eID scheme

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated July 19 2022 - 5:02am, first published 4:30am
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the NSW government would propose a national transition to individual identification tags for sheep and goats to help bolster the country's defence against infectious diseases like foot and mouth disease.

With growing biosecurity threats on agriculture, the NSW government is backing industry calls for the urgent development of a national mandatory sheep and goat electronic identification system.

