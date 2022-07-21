The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Tamworth P&A welcomes return of the September show

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 21 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's time to cancel any plans for the first weekend of September as the Tamworth Show makes a welcome return to its new home, the Australian Equine Livestock and Events Centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.