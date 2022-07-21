It's time to cancel any plans for the first weekend of September as the Tamworth Show makes a welcome return to its new home, the Australian Equine Livestock and Events Centre.
This year's event will be back, more prominent than ever, after the pandemic forced the Tamworth Pastoral and Agricultural Committee to make the heart-breaking decision to cancel the 2020 and 2021 shows.
Tamworth Pastoral and Agricultural committee secretary Janelle Tongue said the anticipation is for a big return of the Tamworth Show.
"The committee are really looking forward to having a show after two years of cancellations. So far, we've had a really good response with people entering competitions and people looking forward to attending," Mrs Tongue said.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said the NSW Government is providing support with $42,004.16 from the Country Shows Support Package.
"We are grateful for the government funding, which will be going towards supporting local businesses through the hiring of tables, chairs and generators, buying ribbons, printing the schedule, and staging for the rodeo," Mrs Tongue said.
"The cancellation of the Tamworth Show over the past couple of years has left a gaping hole in the social calendar of our community and I know we are all looking forward to the sights and sounds of our region's largest agricultural show," Mr Anderson said.
