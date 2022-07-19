The Land
Collinsville Poll Merino ram sells for $115,000 to Kolindale stud

By Jodie Rintoul
July 19 2022 - 10:00pm
Collinsville Emperor 395 sold privately for $115,000 to the Kolindale stud, Dudinin, WA, with Collinsville stud general manager Tim Dalla, Hallett, SA, Tony Brooks, Brooks Merino Services, who acted on behalf of the Kolindale stud in purchasing the ram and Nutrien stud stock representatives Brad Wilson and Rick Power.

A POLL Merino sire from the Collinsville stud, Hallett, SA, was the talk of the town shed when it sold for $115,000 privately at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last week.

