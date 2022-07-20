A HOUSE arrest bail condition has been placed on a man accused of adopting a "fighting stance" and threatening the federal police officer protecting MP Barnaby Joyce.
Pedro De Pakas, 52, was released from custody after a successful application in Tamworth Local Court on Monday.
De Pakas was briefly left without representation when his solicitor withdrew from the case last month but Legal Aid defence lawyer Jess Bracken appeared for the bail review.
She told the court De Pakas could offer strict conditions, including to live in Ebor, which is in the New England electorate.
Magistrate Julie Soars decided to grant bail.
She ordered that De Pakas must not leave home at any time unless for a medical appointment or for legal or court purposes.
The curfew also had an enforcement condition put on it.
He was told not to contact or go near a specific person, must be of good behaviour, take medication prescribed to him and accept any reasonable treatment from his GP.
He had been in custody since he was arrested by officers from the specialist Operation Wilmot team - set up to ensure the safety of federal election candidates - in the days after a roadside incident on April 1.
The court heard previously that De Pakas had seen the then Deputy Prime Minister Mr Joyce pulled over on the side of the New England Highway near Moonbi.
Police allege he did a u-turn before stopping and verbally threatening harm to the Australian Federal Police officer assigned to protect the New England MP during the campaign.
Police claim De Pakas adopted a "fighting stance" during the stoush.
De Pakas has not had to enter a plea to the single charge of threatening serious harm to a Commonwealth judicial or law officer.
Police are compiling a brief of evidence in the case, which will include videos, transcripts and statements.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
