Pedro De Pakas granted bail in Tamworth court after allegedly threatening AFP officer assigned to MP Barnaby Joyce near Moonbi

Anna Falkenmire
July 20 2022 - 4:00am
A HOUSE arrest bail condition has been placed on a man accused of adopting a "fighting stance" and threatening the federal police officer protecting MP Barnaby Joyce.

