The 2022 Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) Beef Challenge results and presentation of awards was held at the Powerhouse Hotel, Tamworth, last night.
Some 37 teams (25 domestic - 70 days class, 12 export - 100 days class) from 11 producers across New South Wales and Queensland took part in this year's competition, but it was the Baryugil-based enterprise Yulgilbar Pastoral Company that had a near clean sweep of the entire challenge.
Entering eight teams, four in the domestic class and four in the export class, Yulgilbar received both champion and reserve champion teams in both categories along with champion export individual animal and reserve champion domestic individual animal.
Millner Ag, Blayney, won champion individual animal of the domestic class with a Charolais/Angus steer.
Reserve champion individual of the export class went to an Angus heifer from Ben and Wendy Mayne from Texas Angus, Warialda, who excelled in the live assessment component of the competition.
Gold medals were awarded to Yulgilbar Pastoral Co and Texas Angus, while two bronze also went to Yulgilbar.
Overall champion team: 3610 - Yulgilbar Pastoral Co (Santa Gertrudis steers) on 746.18 points.
Reserve champion team: 3602 - Yulgilbar Pastoral Co (Santa Gertrudis/Angus steers) on 741.72 points.
Champion individual exhibit: 3611 - Millner Ag (ER725 - Charolais/Angus steer) on 133.09 points.
Reserve champion individual exhibit: 3610 - Yulgilbar Pastoral Co (ER716 - Santa Gertrudis steer) on 126.85 points.
Eating quality team:
Eating quality individual:
Profitability team:
Profitability individual:
Carcase judge:
Individual carcase judge:
Carcase grid team:
Carcase grid individual:
Feedlot total team:
Feedlot total individual
Dressing percentage:
Daily weight gain (DWG):
Live assessment team:
Live assessment individual:
Overall champion team: 3585 - Yulgilbar Pastoral Co (Santa Gertrudis/Charolais steers) on 786.34 points.
Reserve champion team: 3587 - Yuligilbar Pastoral Co (Santa Gertrudis/Angus steers) on 691.823 points.
Champion individual exhibit: 3585 - Yulgilbar Pastoral Co (ER573 - Santa Gertrudis/Charolais steer) on 149.327 points.
Reserve champion individual exhibit: 3580 - Texas Angus (ER543 - Angus heifer) on 134.83 points.
Eating quality team:
Eating quality individual:
Profitability team:
Profitability individual:
Carcase judge team:
Individual carcase judge:
Carcase grid team:
Carcase grid individual:
Feedlot total team:
Feedlot total individual
Dressing percentage:
Daily weight gain (DWG):
Live assessment team:
Live assessment individual:
More to follow.
Full feature report in The Land July 28 edition.
