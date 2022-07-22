What can we expect from the digital transformation of Australian industry?

Although the original timeline for digitisation and digital transformation was set to span the next decade or so, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted companies across the globe to fast-track their own digital development strategies in order to stay ahead of their competition.



Australian industries are no stranger to this phenomenon either, with digital transformation initiatives being carried out in some of Australia's major export industries as well as a range of other sectors, including healthcare, education, and even local governance.

But what exactly can Aussie consumers, workers, and professionals expect from this period of rapid digital transformation? Will digital transformation actually result in a lack of jobs like scaremongers are wont to say, or will these digital technologies actually enhance not just production but also job satisfaction rates? We'll be exploring the answers to these questions today.

Boosting efficiency of organisational processes

Digital technologies have the potential to greatly support business processes across a range of different industries. One particularly strong example can be found in Australia's mining and the widespread utilisation of Industry 4.0 mining technologies.



Digital mining transformation initiatives and the introduction of Industry 4.0 mining technologies has seen companies reduce the amount of labour and energy required in the process of mineral extraction.

Technology like sensors and magnetic resonance analysers are used in subterranean and open-pit mining to better pinpoint the location of mineral concentrations, thereby eliminating the need for companies to allocate additional time and resources to working blindly on sites.

This potential for boosting efficiency isn't by any means isolated to the mining sector either, with Industry 4.0 technologies also reshaping manufacturing processes across the materials and fabrication industries.



Digital production tools like laser cutting technology allow Australian manufacturers to produce larger volumes of high-quality end products in smaller time frames.



These digital technologies also allow manufacturers to experience a decreased margin of error in large-scale production processes. Of course, these benefits are felt just as much by consumers as they are by manufacturing corporations, as consumers can enjoy these higher quality end products at lower price points.

Increased yields with reduced resource consumption

By boosting the efficiency of organisational processes, incorporating emerging technologies into Australian industries can naturally also result in higher yields for industries like mining, manufacturing, and even agriculture. Increased yields are made possible by streamlining production processes, allowing companies to get a lot more out of their

We'll return to the example of the mining sector, as the incorporation of Industry 4.0 mining technologies like sensors and site analysis tools. These digital tools allow mining companies to extract larger mineral deposits with greater precision, ultimately resulting in higher mineral yields.



As these digital technologies also save companies from having to needlessly invest time and energy into thoroughly assessing sites before the process of extraction can begin, Industry 4.0 mining technologies also demonstrate an ability to reduce resource consumption across the length of Australia's mining sector.

With more Australian industries placing greater emphasis on establishing triple bottom lines that allow companies to set and attain their own ESG goals, an investment in digital industry technologies is rapidly becoming perceived as an investment in sustainability.



The fact of the matter is that sustainable practices are the way forward, especially for Australian industries who are continuously subjected to global calls for resource conservation and the introduction of climate-conscious industry initiatives.

Increased opportunities for hybrid and remote work

Now let's address the elephant in the room and explore how the incorporation of digital technologies is likely to impact Australian jobseekers. Although general consensus in the past has been that the incorporation of technologies and investments in automation are likely to result in industries scaling back on their reliance on labour, there is evidence that the digital transformation of Australian industries will actually create more new jobs than we may think.

The growth of the technology sector in Australia has already introduced thousands of new employment opportunities for jobseekers and graduates across the country. As these new career pathways are also grounded in growth and development strategising through the use of technologies, they are likely to be far more fulfilling for working professionals over the menial jobs that once drove virtually all of Australia's major industries. In essence, digital transformation will ensure that the Australian workforce experiences greater rates of job satisfaction.

Industries will require professionals with a high level of technological proficiency in order to operate and maintain digital technologies like mining tech, manufacturing machinery, and Industry 4.0 agricultural and healthcare technologies.



As Industry 4.0 technologies generally utilise AI, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, there is a strong likelihood that many technologies will allow professionals to maintain a hybrid work model or work on an entirely remote basis. This means that the Australian workforce may be able to not only enjoy more fulfilling work, but also take greater control over their work/life balance.

Improvements to OH&S standards across all industries

Alongside boosting organisational efficiency, the widespread utilisation of digital technologies is also likely to improve work conditions on-site for a wide range of industry environments, ranging from quarries and farmlands to inner-city and rural hospitals.



Simply put, by eliminating the likelihood of human errors occurring, digital technologies can actually play a major role in bolstering the health and safety ratings of worksites across a range of industries.

There is more to the potential for Industry 4.0 technologies to strengthen health and safety ratings, however. Industry analysts also assert that digital transformation is likely to play a role in reshaping Occupational Health & Safety standards across virtually all Australian industries, with worksite regulations being redesigned to reflect the capabilities of digital technologies.

For instance, the use of wearable smart devices in the mining industry has allowed site supervisors to accurately detect when on-site workers enter high-risk zones. High-risk zones are easier to identify through the use of sensor technology; and communication technologies allow supervisors working either on-site or even remotely, to stay in touch with workers and steer them away from potentially dangerous situations.



In this regard, it's likely that OH&S standards for the mining industry will be amended in future to make wearing trackable technologies mandatory for on-site workers.

As you can see, digital transformation and the Industry 4.0 technologies that accompany our transition into the digital age are bringing a fair amount of resources to Australian industries.

