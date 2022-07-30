The Land

Mid-winter is the perfect moment to plant roses | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
July 30 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Medium/tall hybrid tea rose Remember Me repeat flowers all summer. Flower colour deepens in hot weather.

Mid-winter is the perfect moment to plant roses.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.