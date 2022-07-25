Recommendations put forward for changes to the Ports and Maritime Administration Act 1995 had some delegates at the NSW Farmers Association conference wondering if using rail for regional exporting would be a viable business model into the future.
One of the proposed changes under review was D19 Remove regulated rail booking fees.
This would see the removal of the regulation of rail servicing and booking fees to allow stevedores to set fees and service rules as appropriate.
The PAMA options paper stated that 'the regulation of rail servicing fees at Port Botany is considered no longer current or suitable and should therefore be removed. The application of a regulated rail servicing fee has not proven effective at increasing rail use.'
Newly elected NSW Farmers Association vice president Rebecca Reardon was keen to point out perceived flaws in the recommendations, putting forward three emergency motions at the conference.
Speaking at the conference, Ms Reardon explained the need to put forward the motions against these changes.
"The reason we're objecting to D19 is because of the power the stevedores hold at Port Botany," she said.
"There are only three stevedores and they basically hold the power to charge what they want.
"In 2013, when they were allowed to charge DBS, which is the truck booking fee, they increased the fees by 20 per cent per annum.
"Increasing these rail access fees is going to impact regional exporters because we are the bulk of what goes out of the port.
"It is going to impact regional NSW and our products more than anybody else.
"I think increasing rail fees is only going to see further exports from rail onto the road. They have only got about 16% exports currently shipped by rail and they are looking to increase it.
"So I think it will only have a negative effect on what they are trying to do."
Ms Reardon said giving the stevedores more control will affect more than just pricing.
"They are trying to prevent a single slot hoarding where people book and hold rail at one time," she said.
"I don't see how that is going to solve the problem because there are reasons that rail exporters are actually doing it.
"You are not sure when they are going to be able to get in with problems further up the train line and the way they have structured the fees."
