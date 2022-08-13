Busy time, happy life

From an early age, Annika Collins always shared an affinity for Murray Greys, growing up with family friends who ran them.
According to the paediatric nurse of 16 years who works at Orange Health, the desire to run her own stud has always been in mind.
About three and a half years ago, Annika and her husband Dan, who is a coal miner, were living in Bathurst in the state's Central West, but were on the look out to find some land outside of town.
After missing out on one property, the agent knew of another one coming up and the Collins' successfully acquired Red Hill, a 40-hectare property at Glanmire.
This was the beginning of their journey that today sees them run a small Murray Grey stud which currently consists of two bulls, 25 breeding heifers and 20 breeding cows, host luxury on-farm accommodation and a health supplement business - all on top of raising their two young boys, Harry (5) and Angus (3) while still working full-time jobs.
"It's a busy world," Annika said.
"I have to split my time with the boys first, the household, the stud and the accommodation.
"I wouldn't have it any other way though. It's fun and exhausting at the same time."
When it came to what breed of cattle to run, it was a no-brainer for Annika and Dan.
"I have always loved Murray Greys and that's why we started Glanmire Murray Greys," she said.
"I just love their temperament.
"They are just a beautiful animal.
"I know they aren't the vogue at the moment but with two young boys helping run the farm, it is about being as safe as we can and the Murray Grey temperament suits that.
"I'm just falling in love with them more and more."
While it is still developing, Annika and Dan are hopeful of holding a Glanmire Murray Greys on-farm sale in the not too distant future.
"We are hopeful of hosting our own sale in about two years," Annika said.
"That's really exciting.
"We are building our own breeding lines with hosting a sale in mind and are culling for any trait deficiencies.
"We began building these lines two years ago, starting off with a lot of Mandara Murray Greys from Victoria.
"We began with both cows and heifers from there.
"We just loved the Mandara's temperament which really showed me what we wanted to aim for.
"As well as temperament, we also look for good body confirmation when selecting stock for our stud.
"We want the boys to look manly and the girls to have that feminine touch as well.
"We were lucky enough to buy a bull from Woodburn Murray Grey stud in Tasmania and he has just come to us a few months ago and gone in with our girls.
"We are really excited to see how his progeny perform.
"We're looking for low birthweight for ease of calving for our heifers and then quick weight gain when they are on the ground.
"Murray Greys are known to lay down fat very quickly."
Glanmire Murray Greys currently run on natural pastures but the Collins' have plans for improvement.
"Dan is always hoping to improve our pastures," Annika said.
"So far we have just done the basics. It was pretty bare when we first got it.
"We rotational graze, keeping an eye on what's happening on the ground before moving the stock on.
"We've just put lime down to help improve the soil structure and we'll start from there.
"Probably in the next two years we will diversify our pastures."
The Collins' luxury accommodation, Red Hill Nest, owes it's origins to a slightly uncommon beginning.
"Red Hill Nest was an old chook shed to begin with," Annika said.
"Dan knocked into it with the tractor to give it a little helping hand.
"We outgrew our house with family coming to visit and we needed somewhere for them to stay.
"It has grown into a piece of luxury accommodation which we love and are very proud of.
"It is starting to gain in popularity and get a name out there.
"It is in a beautiful spot which is nice and private. You are on our property but away from us."
Annika is an ambassador for Q Sciences, offering natural-based supplements for women.
"I really got on to these supplements post having my boys and I was feeling flat and depleted," she said.
"These supplements really helped me and I thought I could help the many mums out there."
Annika and Dan have plans to expand but are close to maximum numbers at the moment.
"With the land we have now, we are pretty close to capacity for the stud," Annika said.
"We would like to develop it further.
"Accommodation wise, we would like to put up another building."
