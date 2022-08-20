The Land
The McDonald Imperial Oil Tractor Model EB #140

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
August 20 2022 - 6:00am
John Edgar, collector/restorer of the McDonald Imperial Oil Tractor, with Stuart Landry. Photos: supplied

After a wait of more than two years, the McDonald Imperial Tractor Model EB #140 returned to Australia after transport from the USA where it was bought at auction for the record price of US$283,500.

