Swanbrook Angus stud via Inverell logged a record average during its annual sale at Marble Hall on Saturday.
Repeat buyers dominated the bidding along with new faces keen on honest bulls ready to work.
The top price went to $20,000 with $11,300 the average for all 35 bulls sold via television screen in the old shed converted into a new selling barn.
Top priced bull Swanbrook R220 by Swanbrook Right Answer M4 going back to Connealy Right Answer 746, from a Swanbrook dam going back to SAV Final Answer, was knocked down to repeat clients the Hough family, Bundarra, who were chasing carcase weight and intra muscular fat.
The October born R220, 22 months, presented on sale day at 750 kilograms with a 43 centimetre scrotal circumference and figures that include top three per cent for 600 day growth and top 2pc for scrotal size.
Brenton and Felicity Whibley, Taralga Partnership at Croppa Creek, purchased Swanbrook R43 for $19,000 and will use the heifer's first calf over their own Angus heifers.
The son of Swanbrook Berkley L34, going back to Te Mania Berkley B1, was first choice of the draft for auctioneer Shad Bailey, Colin Say and Co, and presented with calving ease, short gestation and moderate birthweight with growth. The August born sire weighed 705kg on sale day with 39cm scrotal circumference.
Volume buyers were repeat clients Scott and Laura Simpson who came away with four bulls for their Angus operation at Glennon north of Inverell where steers are grown out to feeder weight and heifers retained and sold into other breeding herds.
The Simpsons paid to $15,000 for Swanbrook R50 by Swanbrook Right Answer L65 from a Swanbrook dam going back to stud foundation genetics with the 23 month old sire weighing 675kg with 36cm scrotal circumference. His figures include below average birthweight with top 30pc growth and top 16pc feed efficiency.
Cameron and Judy Lisle, Glen Lossie at Wollun via Kentucky, paid $14,000 for Swanbrook R11by Swanbrook Right Answer L65, a heifer's first calf presenting with the shortests 12pc for gestation length and top 25pc growth including +134 for 600 days and +129 for carcase weight. The bull will be put to Hereford and Red Angus females.
Long time clients Vince Larkin and Sharala Ramsey, Bellata, paid $12,000 for the ultra low birth weight Swanbrook R230, Swanbrook bred on both sides and going back to Cherylton Stewie D19 and Booroomooka Inspired E124.
Mr Larkin, Larriken Angus, said he was looking for honest figures and was well pleased with +7.8 for calving ease direct and +8 for calving ease daughters along with positive rib and rump fat figures including IMF at +2.7.
