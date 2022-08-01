Mr Claridge recalls an incident when a well-known Angus producer delivered his beloved 14 year old bull Trevor to the hungry commission buyers at the Armidale saleyards after an excellent career in the service industry. It was young Will's job to unload the beast and the first snort sent him running. In his panic he failed to shut the man gate and an angry Trevor climbed half way up the auctioneer's catwalk before he got stuck. The client stepped out of his truck and gently reversed old mate down the walkway with a flap of the hat but the lesson was imprinted forever.