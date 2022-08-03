The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Strict lockdown for North Coast beekeepers in the wake of Varroa incursions appear to be holding the red line against further infections.

JB
By Jamie Brown
August 3 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apiarists are being encouraged to report negative test results for Varroa mite to help DPI stay on top of the outbreak.

New Varroa mite detections have been found this week within existing eradication zones on the mid-north coast, while the single case at Nana Glen near Coffs Harbour appears at this early stage to be isolated.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.