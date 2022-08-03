The new infested hives fall within an existing eradication zone, but with a new biosecurity order being made, the eradication zone around the Butterwick group will expand to slightly the west. Tracing is underway to confirm how these sites are linked to previous detections. To bring recreational beekeepers into the biosecurity fold, those affected by varroa mite will be reimbursed $500 for for each recreational hive destroyed to control the mite outbreak, or $200 for those who want to keep hive ware, with the difference covering the cost of euthanising bees.

