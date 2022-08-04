Exclusive deals on offer at The Land's AgQuip site

For the past 49 years, the AgQuip Field Days in Gunnedah have been a showcase for rural innovation and resilience and on August 16, the event returns with a full house of exhibitors keen to promote their goods and services.
To celebrate, AgQuip's parent company, ACM Agriculture, has some great offers for field day attendees including an exclusive discount on a digital subscription to The Land.
Thousands of readers have already taken up a digital subscription to The Land and in doing so have unlocked unlimited access to all other mastheads in the ACM Ag stable including Queensland Country Life, Stock & Land, Stock Journal, Farm Weekly, the North Queensland Register and Farmonline.
Visitors are encouraged to drop into The Land's site at AgQuip where they can discuss the digital subscription offer with onsite customer service officers.
Those attending The Land's site can also browse through the Rural Bookshop which features a huge range of books and DVDs on agricultural topics and rural interests such as raising livestock, camp cooking and Australian history.
Families can buy the perfect Father's Day gift, such as the special heritage prints or The Land's famous socks and picnicware or pick up a showbag, which offers great value chock full of goodies such as a copy of The Land, The Land cap, assorted Cadbury Chocolates, and other specialty items for only $10.
Pre-orders are being taken for the 2023 The Land Rural Management Diary and the Rainfall History chart book for 25 years will be available on-site.
The Land editor Andrew Norris said all purchases made at the site during AgQuip would see the purchaser go into the draw to win a post picket driver valued at $2280, an Akubra hat gift voucher valued at $250 or a Land merchandise pack valued at $200.
"It's a great offer and we'd love to have as many people visit us as possible particularly as we will have customer service officers on site that can help explain the benefits of being a digital subscriber," Mr Norris said.
"The Bull Post Driver is Marchant Engineering's newest Picket Post Driver which has a 30 per cent increase in power from the standard Picket Post Driver and is a great incentive to come see us."
For information about pre-purchasing tickets, please contact the ticket hotline 1300 658 305 or go to the AgQuip web site at agquip.com.au.
AgQuip, sponsored by Aon, begins on Tuesday 16 August to Thursday 18 August, held on its dedicated field day site 8 kilometres from Gunnedah (134 Black Jack Road) off the Oxley Highway. Car parking is available and gates open at 7:30am. Ticket gates open at 8:00am and the event starts at 8:30am.
