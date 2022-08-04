Demand for quality Angus genetics on the Northern Tablelands continued at the Bridgewater Performance Angus sale, Black Mountain, with a yearling bull selling for a stud record of $35,000.
With a complete clearance of the bulls offered, 37 lots averaged $13,594. In the two-year-old draft, 27/27 sold to $22,000 for a $13,962 average, while the 10 yearling bulls averaged $12,600.
Last year's Bridgewater sale sold to $20,000, with 29 rising two-year-old bulls averaging $10,414, while 11 yearlings sold to $11,000.
The buyer of the top-priced yearling was Lock Rogers, Stratton Livestock, Guyra, who said the 12-month-old son of GAR Home Town met his focus on meat quality and intramuscular fat traits.
Bridgewater Hometown S028 weighed 511 kilograms and had estimated breeding values (EBV) of +106 for carcase weight and 9.8 for eye muscle area (EMA).
The top price two-year-old was a 744kg Kenny's Creek Lotto N25 son that was bought by an AuctionsPlus bidder, John Peatfield, Babworth Pastoral Company, Armidale.
Bridgewater Lotto R088 had an EMA EBV of 9.5, which is above the breed average and an intramuscular fat (IMF) EBV of 3.7. Mr Peatfield bought two other bulls for $15,000 each.
HM Grazing, represented by Stuart and Jasmin MacDougall, Watsons Creek, bought three bulls averaging $13,333.
Ms MacDougall said HM Grazing was in the process of building its herd numbers from 700 to 1200 breeders. The three bulls were all sought for good 200-day and 400-day growth figures as well as low birthweight traits and good data on gestation length and growth.
"We want to have a compact calving period, and this is how we aim to do it," she said.
Buying through Davidson Cameron and Co, DJ Edwards, Glencoe bought three bulls averaging $12,000. Riamukka Partnership Nowendoc bought two bulls averaging $14,500, while Jeff and Kerry Etheridge, Red Rock, Yarrowitch, bought two bulls for $13,000 and $14,000.
Peter Wyatt, Willow Glen Guyra, bought two bulls averaging $15,000, while MH and M Hill, Guyra bought two bulls averaging $11,500.
Davidson Cameron & Co auctioneer Nick Rogers, Guyra said the $35,000 Bridgewater sale topper was the highest price of the four Guyra district bull sales this week.
He said the breeding data and effort to present new genetics to the district by Roger, Geralyn and James Flower had paid off in the stud's fifth year of on-property sales.
Roger Flower said the stud had sought to set its own place in the district.
"Our aim is to produce high-indexing bulls with superior genetics that improve profit margins," he said.
Selling agents were Davidson Cameron and Co, with Nick Rogers on the gavel.
