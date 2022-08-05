The Land

Merv and Maree Schwarz among Bogie shooting victims

By Newsroom with Aap
Updated August 5 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:09am
Merv Schwarz was killed in yesterday's shooting. He is pictured at a cattle sale in Roma. File picture: Penelope Arthur

UPDATE: The person believed to have shot dead three people on a property in rural Queensland is in custody as details of a potential motive for the killings slowly come to light.

