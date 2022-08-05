Limousins sold to every eastern state in the Northern Limousin Breeders Sale with a $6000 rise on the previous years top price which was $14,000.
In total, all 32 bulls sold to a top of $20,000 for Angledale Rant N Rave R27, offered by Devine Family Partnership, Willow Tree, purchased by Pat Bourke, Geelong, Vic, through HF Richardson agents, and averaged $10,906.
The 24-month-old son of Manali H271 weighed 916 kilograms. R27 had fats of 8mm and 7mm with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 145 square centimeters and ranked in the top 10 per cent for 600 day weight and mature cow weight.
Full clearance was also achieved for heifers with Biz Riddle Magic, offered by Chloe Bisley, Biz Livestock, Wingham, topping at $9000. The three heifers sold for an average of $6833.33.
Riddle magic was purchased by Darren Hartwig, Gold Crest Limousins, Plainby Crows Nest, Qld, the homozygous polled Summit Prediction N49 daughter was sold pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) to Summit Recharge R53.
Auctioneer Chris Dobie said the sale was the most even and consistent sale lineup that has been presented.
"People locked on to the bulls they liked and there were prices and bulls to suit everyone," he said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Scone and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus with Chris Dobie taking bids.
