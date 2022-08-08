A five-month Police investigation has led to the seizure and destruction of more than $80 million worth of cannabis plants from property near Trundle.
In March this year, Central West Police District detectives created Strike Force Burria to investigate commercial cannabis cultivation in the state's west, according to a NSW Police statement.
Advertisement
Strike force investigators attended a rural property about 53km north-west of Parkes on Wednesday, August 3, after extensive inquiries.
Upon police arrival, several people fled the property into nearby bushland, officers were unable to locate them.
Officers then applied for and were granted a crime scene warrant, which was held overnight.
On Thursday, strike force investigators and specialist forensic police attended and located a number of large greenhouses being used for cannabis cultivation.
Police located and seized 27,484 cannabis plants, which have all been destroyed.
It's estimated the potential street value of the cannabis was more than $80 million.
Investigations under Strike Force Burria are ongoing to identify those involved.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.