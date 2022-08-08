The Louth Turf Club committee is determined to emerge "bigger and better" in 2023 after they were forced to abandon their annual race meeting due to rain.
The announcement was made in a Facebook post on Thursday, with the committee thanking everyone for their support, describing the cancellation as a "bitter disappointment".
Advertisement
It is a particularly saddening outcome, given the club could not hold their race day in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Louth Turf Club secretary Tegan Barton said between 300 and 550 people who arrived before the roads closed on Thursday could still enjoy the planned festivities at Louth.
"We were prepared for a big year after not racing for two years," she said.
"We knew the weather was coming but living out west, we prepare for fronts that don't turn up.
"We were prepared to make the call at the last minute because we really wanted to race.
"We would have been able to race with eight to 10 millimetres of rain, but not with 30mm."
Read more: Faces from the 2019 Louth races
In some excellent news, Louth Public School raised $7000 at its fete on Friday, while would be race-goers were still able to participate in fashions on the field.
"The atmosphere was really good early in the week; there would have been 200 people camping by Tuesday and Wednesday," Tegan said.
"Everyone had a wonderful time with the live music and entertainment at Shindy's Inn.
"The school fete still went ahead, making $7000, which was brilliant; everyone got in and supported the fundraiser."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.