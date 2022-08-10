The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Gunnedah High School students travelled to Cowra for the Poll Dorset Youth Day

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
August 10 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah High School's Rheggie Jaegar, Year 9, Brooke Cowan (agriculture teacher), Bronte Snow, Yr 9, and Chloe Elsley, Yr 10, at the Poll Dorset Youth Day held in Cowra.

GUNNEDAH High School students travelled almost five hours to Cowra to attend the Poll Dorset Youth Day last Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.