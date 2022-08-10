GUNNEDAH High School students travelled almost five hours to Cowra to attend the Poll Dorset Youth Day last Thursday.
Agriculture teacher Brooke Cowan said it was a good experience for the 10 students to get industry experience and learn things to bring back to the school's own stud.
"The majority of them said that learning how to junior judge properly was a big thing," she said.
"Having the opportunity to be taught by industry professionals and they've taken a lot from that and will use that for our show team here at school."
The school started its own Poll Dorset stud, Gunndemar, in 2019 with five ewes in lamb and are now up to 30 sheep.
Their first ewes were sourced from local Poll Dorset stud, Braemar, inspiring the stud's name in combination with Gunnedah.
The students do all the work from drenching to marking and down to breeding decisions and taking the animals to local shows
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
