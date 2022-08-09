The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Sheep, goat eID, Dugald Saunders says no exemptions

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
August 9 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ag Minister responds, definitely no exemptions on eID

Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders has firmly stated there will be no exemptions on national mandatory sheep and goat electronic identification (eID) system - not even for rangeland goats.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.