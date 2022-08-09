Ag Minister responds, definitely no exemptions on eID

Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders has firmly stated there will be no exemptions on national mandatory sheep and goat electronic identification (eID) system - not even for rangeland goats.
In response to a standing invitation to have a go at tagging rangeland goats, Mr Saunders has been there and done that.
"I have handled goats ..even little goats, the horns are just a disaster," Mr Saunders said.
Last week in The Land producers selling rangeland goats direct to abattoirs called for exemptions from an eID system due to work health and safety concerns.
Under the current system harvested rangeland goats are eligible for a tag free movement option, only when sold directly from property of capture to a processor or a registered goat depot.
But Mr Saunders said there would be no exemptions and that there would be tough conversations with people who farm rangeland goats.
"They don't want to round them up and tag them I get that," Mr Saunders said.
"At some point you have to include everything because could they be a risk? Of course they could be.
"If you are rounding up goats that have been in contact with other goats that have been in contact with feral pigs then there is a transmission pathway that could happen."
