Top average for Sumo Wagyu with best bids for marbling and growth.

By Jamie Brown
August 9 2022 - 9:00am
Sumo Itoshigenami R155 sold for $46,000 on Tuesday pictured with Elders selling agent John Carey, Dorrigo; auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, Sumo manager Eric Fraser, James Matts, Elders Wagyu Chichilla, Qld and stud principal Mary Coates.

A full clearance of 36 sires at the Sumo Wagyu bull sale near Grafton on Tuesday highlighted the beef sector's buoyant mood, with bids to a $46,000 top and a $27,222 average.

