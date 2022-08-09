Northwest Landcare will host a world-leading soil carbon sequestration expert Dr Terry McCosker, to share his knowledge with local landholders on the latest research and information on sustainable soil practices.
Dr McCosker is a scientist, internationally acclaimed speaker, and the Founding Director of RCS Australia, recognised worldwide as a pioneer in regenerative agriculture, education, and training.
Having worked on the land and in research and property management for over 45 years, Dr McCosker is a leading force in pasture ecology and has published more than 40 research papers.
He combines a lifetime of practical experience and scientific knowledge.
The Northwest Carbon Forums are an opportunity to learn from other farmers and industry stakeholders about emerging options for on-farm emissions reduction and carbon sequestration.
Farmers will learn more about sustainable soil practices and practical information on accessing carbon markets. There is also a critical Q&A session with Dr McCosker, who can address questions on the latest techniques.
The event is supported by funding from the state and federal governments and will be held at the Crossing Theatre, Narrabri, on September 8, and the Powerhouse Hotel Tamworth on September 9, 2022.
Book now: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/390270649017
