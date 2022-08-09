Interstate buyers from Victoria and Queensland and local beef producers underpinned the second auction of bulls bred by William Day, Milong Angus, Young, when he offered 43 on AuctionsPlus last Friday.
The top price paid was $12,750, with the sale average of $7878 achieved for 37 sold.
It was a good result for Mr Day, who said his aim is to breed commercially relevant Angus bulls and sold for a price commensurate to the return of steers and heifers in the market place.
"I want to sell bulls to long-term clients who appreciate the stamina, structure and longevity of the bulls which are offered out of the paddock," he said.
Mr Day said he previously sold bulls privately to a loyal clientele.
"We used AuctionsPlus last year and it went well for us," he said.
The $12,750 top-priced bull, Milong Rowen R15 a 28-month-old son of Raff Pershore L169, was bought by Lach Bassingthwaight, Cootamundra.
Weighing 918kg, but with a birthweight of 39kg, Rowen R15 has that extra eye appeal, overall structural development and capacity of an outstanding sire.
Mr Bassingthwaight purchased a second bull for $10,500.
Milong Remote R26 sold for the second-top price of $12,500 to Ross Lavis, Braidwood.
Also an 28-month-old son of Raff Pershore L169, he had a birthweight of 39kg.
Volume buyers included John Crawford, Cootamundra, who took four home to a top of $10,000, SJ and SC Reddie, Hughenden, Qld, who bought four at a $6000 average, and M Davidson Trading Company, Young, who added three to its sire battery to a top of $9500.
The sale was settled by Riverina Livestock Agents, Wagga Wagga.
