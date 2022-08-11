The NSW Government will provide advanced insights to farmers and landowners to help improve productivity and sustainability, thanks to a new state-of-the-art monitoring program.
This is a $1.5 million investment from the NSW Government to increase independent research associated with the barriers farmers may encounter when engaging in farm forestry operations.
"This monitoring program will help support the important role farmers have in providing the high-quality timber products we all demand while managing the vital ecosystems we all rely on.
"Farmers are our best environmentalists and the insights gained through this program will not only help them improve their productivity and diversify their incomes, but will support the important role they play in managing our state's environment.
"Over the coming months, we will continue to roll out a number of programs that will further encourage farmers to get involved in this profitable and sustainable operation."
The new monitoring program will complement a range of other education, training and incentive initiatives under the $28 million farm forestry package.
